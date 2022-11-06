Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,037 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,037,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG stock traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $134.44. 5,555,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,871,963. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $320.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

