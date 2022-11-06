Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,668,000 after buying an additional 51,792 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,586,000 after buying an additional 32,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,060,000 after buying an additional 63,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 6.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,505,000 after buying an additional 35,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Shares of CR opened at $103.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.74. Crane Holdings, Co. has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Crane’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

