Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 798 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 25,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 43.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after purchasing an additional 994,122 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,702,820. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $144.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

