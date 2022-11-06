Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical Profile

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $129.48.

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.