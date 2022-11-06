Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $471,000 Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $78.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

