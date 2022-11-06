Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $237,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in General Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in General Electric by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in General Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $2,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $81.07 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.12.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.93.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.