Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 531 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 51.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $140.69 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.76 and a 200-day moving average of $141.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Bank of America began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.