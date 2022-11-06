LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target Cut to $130.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LCII. StockNews.com upgraded LCI Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson lowered LCI Industries to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

NYSE:LCII opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $163.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

