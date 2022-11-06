Laqira Protocol (LQR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $106.01 Million

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $106.01 million and approximately $643,571.00 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

