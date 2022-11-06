Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

Landstar System Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of LSTR traded up $3.79 on Friday, hitting $156.30. 224,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.37. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a hold rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

