Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 98,185 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,185 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Redfin worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDFN. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 12,532.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,854,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth approximately $16,882,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 750,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 275,506 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 457,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Slavet purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Slavet purchased 100,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,386.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDFN. DA Davidson cut their price target on Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $4.02 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

