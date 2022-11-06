Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 14,038 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,038 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 70,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $109.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.72 and its 200 day moving average is $124.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $254.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SITE. Barclays decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.13.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $1,102,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,598 shares in the company, valued at $60,727,592.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,592 shares of company stock worth $3,434,050. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

