Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,115,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the second quarter worth $1,193,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 24.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

NYSE:WMK opened at $86.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.64. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

