Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $714,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,765 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Workday were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,288,000 after buying an additional 172,194 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,616,000 after buying an additional 501,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of Workday by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,706,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,540,000 after buying an additional 223,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $132.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of -170.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.80. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,502,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.32.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.