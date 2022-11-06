Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $678,000 Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,844 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Caleres in the second quarter worth about $56,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Caleres in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 523.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Caleres Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CAL stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.76. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $738.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,129.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $133,917.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,440 shares of company stock worth $1,548,907 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

