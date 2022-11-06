Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $612,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,593,549,000 after purchasing an additional 102,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after purchasing an additional 322,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO opened at $206.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.22. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.26.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

