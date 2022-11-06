Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,244 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 20.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $303.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.30 and a 12 month high of $323.00.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.72%.

MUSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

