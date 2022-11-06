Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,725 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 686,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 16.3% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 59,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 31.3% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 166,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 39,813 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

EFT opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.