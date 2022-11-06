Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 25,776 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 213.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,776 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,840,000 after buying an additional 88,437 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,012,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,740,000 after acquiring an additional 143,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hawaiian by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,051,000 after acquiring an additional 185,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 259,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 2,301.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,576 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Melius started coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Hawaiian stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.48. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $741.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.36% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

