Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.25-$10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $26.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $419.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.93 and a 200 day moving average of $441.79. Lam Research has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research will post 35.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 9.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 19.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $635,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

