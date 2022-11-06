Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.17-$5.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KNX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.69.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,143. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

