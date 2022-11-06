JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 5.2% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 84,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 21,779 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $29,096,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JPST stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,122,295 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13.

