Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $119.78 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00002820 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $119.78 million and $182,665.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded up 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,242.65 or 1.00007343 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007896 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00038706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00049826 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00022989 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.59239637 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $121,703.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

