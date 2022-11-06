Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3,325.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on JEF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $34.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.38. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

