Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €35.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.00) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($33.00) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, October 28th. set a €27.00 ($27.00) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.00) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Aixtron Trading Up 1.8 %

AIXA opened at €25.63 ($25.63) on Thursday. Aixtron has a 1-year low of €15.20 ($15.20) and a 1-year high of €29.37 ($29.37). The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.81.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

