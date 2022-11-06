iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Decreased by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,975. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day moving average of $113.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

