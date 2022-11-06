iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

IVW opened at $57.60 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

