iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) is Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 246.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,732 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,490,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 511.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,387,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $685,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SUB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.00. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.45 and a 12 month high of $107.48.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

