iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2,301.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,224,778 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $325,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,984 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,454,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,633,000 after purchasing an additional 145,800 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,267,003 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.