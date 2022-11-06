Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IONS. Morgan Stanley raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $41.55 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.29 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

