Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Acquired by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 137.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

