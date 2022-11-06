Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.21–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 million-$10.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.50 million. Intevac also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intevac in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC remained flat at $5.12 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 70,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,428. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $129.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86.

Institutional Trading of Intevac

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 73.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Intevac will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Intevac by 3.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intevac in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 139,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 23,360 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 23.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.