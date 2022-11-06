Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2022

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVACGet Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.21–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 million-$10.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.50 million. Intevac also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intevac in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Intevac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC remained flat at $5.12 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 70,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,428. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $129.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVACGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 73.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Intevac will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intevac

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Intevac by 3.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intevac in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 139,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 23,360 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 23.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.