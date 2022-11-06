International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Reduced by Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 28.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after buying an additional 34,090 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.4% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,177,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,191. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.01 and a 200-day moving average of $132.64.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 481.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

