Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$238.00 at National Bankshares

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$221.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Intact Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$195.00 to C$211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$218.54.

Shares of IFC opened at C$207.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$198.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$188.54. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$158.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$209.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.40 billion and a PE ratio of 14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.44.

In related news, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total value of C$66,986.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,710,261.04. In related news, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total value of C$66,986.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,710,261.04. Also, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total transaction of C$779,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,097,871.05.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

