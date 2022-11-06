Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 21,641.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on V. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Increases Dividend

Shares of V opened at $196.98 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $372.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.22 and a 200-day moving average of $201.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.