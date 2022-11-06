Insider Selling: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Major Shareholder Sells $3,599,800.00 in Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $3,599,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,778,500 shares in the company, valued at $171,710,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:HLF opened at $16.24 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

