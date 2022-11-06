ING Groep NV Raises Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 372.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,306,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,818,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned 0.11% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $56,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $24.95. 4,080,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,773,139. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

