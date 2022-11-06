ING Groep NV Has $43.22 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,064 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,885 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $43,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,558 shares of the software company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.75. 5,738,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,832,982. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.91. The company has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

