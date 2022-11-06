ING Groep NV Has $40.02 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,853 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $40,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 86,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,783 shares of company stock valued at $29,842,190 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $8.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $495.55. 1,772,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,624. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.36. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $194.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

