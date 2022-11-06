ING Groep NV Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 213,560 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in CVS Health by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,848,157,000 after buying an additional 318,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,622,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,322 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.56. 9,416,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,734,740. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average of $96.97. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

