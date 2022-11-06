ING Groep NV Buys 33,144 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,260 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,144 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.7% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $61,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $486.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,109. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $215.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $494.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

