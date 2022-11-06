ING Groep NV Acquires Shares of 1,000,000 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,840,000. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for about 0.8% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CP traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,198. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

