IMC Chicago LLC Purchases 1,251 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRT. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $60.82 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $55.32 and a twelve month high of $104.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average is $63.92.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

