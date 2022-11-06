IMC Chicago LLC Cuts Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

IMC Chicago LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,278 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.37% of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWM. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 450.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 500,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TWM opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $21.11.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

