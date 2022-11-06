Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.526, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion. Illumina also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.35-$2.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.56.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $12.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.36. 2,599,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,765. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 28.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

