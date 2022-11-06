HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $613.22.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($6.82) to GBX 530 ($6.13) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.32) to GBX 780 ($9.02) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
HSBC Stock Performance
NYSE HSBC opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.55. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $38.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC
HSBC Company Profile
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
