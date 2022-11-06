HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $613.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($6.82) to GBX 530 ($6.13) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.32) to GBX 780 ($9.02) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Performance

NYSE HSBC opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.55. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $38.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

HSBC Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 352.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.