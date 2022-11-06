Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $14.42

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $14.42 or 0.00067631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $174.38 million and approximately $13.67 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00249606 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00086009 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003200 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.