Hop Protocol (HOP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $110.45 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $110.45 million and $294,904.00 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

