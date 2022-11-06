Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.46-$2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.85. 4,125,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,368. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $228.26. The firm has a market cap of $139.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 297.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 60,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 45,114 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.4% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 142,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,663,000 after buying an additional 20,071 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,860,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 172,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,499,000 after buying an additional 16,368 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

