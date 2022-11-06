holoride Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $336,701.00 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $53.77 million and $336,701.00 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.14413377 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $710,280.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

